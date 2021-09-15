KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $95,192.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 88,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,193. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 83,461 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 55,099 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

