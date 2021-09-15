Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.15

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €98.15 ($115.47) and traded as high as €105.90 ($124.59). Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €103.40 ($121.65), with a volume of 166,649 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on KBX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.00 ($125.88).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion and a PE ratio of 28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

