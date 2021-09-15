Koç Holding AS’s (KHOLY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KHOLY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Koç Holding AS alerts:

KHOLY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,026. Koç Holding AS has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.