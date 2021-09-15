Kommunitas 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.99 Million (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $644,647.89 and $1.99 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00075513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00127727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00178476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,530.18 or 0.07338335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,192.71 or 1.00180187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00893362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,945,879 coins and its circulating supply is 533,114,311 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

