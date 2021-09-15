KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.95

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 23174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNYJY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

