Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KNCAY stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

