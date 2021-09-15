Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 254.3% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9858 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

