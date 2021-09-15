Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Lifted to Buy at ING Group

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ING Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.