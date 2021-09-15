Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $2,936,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

