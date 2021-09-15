Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

KTB opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 36.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

