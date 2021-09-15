Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €87.50 ($102.94).

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRN shares. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of KRN opened at €88.50 ($104.12) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €84.57 and its 200-day moving average is €76.97. Krones has a 12 month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 12 month high of €90.45 ($106.41). The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

