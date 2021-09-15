Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.