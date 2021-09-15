Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up to $56.28

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.28, but opened at $58.13. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 94 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRYS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.