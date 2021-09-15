K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.04

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.04 ($14.16) and traded as high as €12.60 ($14.82). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €12.48 ($14.68), with a volume of 717,047 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.67.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.