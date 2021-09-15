KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $976.75 million and $12.62 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for $12.19 or 0.00025405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00064015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00146773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.18 or 0.00848526 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046553 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.