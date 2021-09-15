Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

KURA opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.83. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 16.7% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kura Oncology by 973.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,609 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at $5,581,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

