L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,609 shares of company stock valued at $85,440,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

