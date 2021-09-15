LABS Group Tops 24-Hour Volume of $908,792.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $25.12 million and $908,792.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00076456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00126773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00178757 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.47 or 0.07384343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,174.12 or 1.00080812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.81 or 0.00899152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.