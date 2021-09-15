Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 101,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after acquiring an additional 667,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 471,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,589,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $253,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

