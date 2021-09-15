Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0813 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $353,692.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.