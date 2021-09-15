Lamprell (LON:LAM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.29

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.29 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 33.56 ($0.44). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 34.53 ($0.45), with a volume of 67,164 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Lamprell from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Lamprell alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £117.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.