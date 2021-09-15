Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $705.96

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 705.96 ($9.22) and traded as low as GBX 693.20 ($9.06). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 695.80 ($9.09), with a volume of 773,353 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 760 ($9.93).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 705.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 705.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The company has a market cap of £5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

In related news, insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total value of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.