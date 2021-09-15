Landbox (LAND) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $374,621.45 and $180,982.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00076617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00126672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00178887 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.67 or 0.07212977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,298.95 or 1.00175930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.83 or 0.00868692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

