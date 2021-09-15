Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Up to $13.83

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $14.33. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on LABP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.07.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. Equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $4,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.