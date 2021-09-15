LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

