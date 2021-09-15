Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 8.3% Higher

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.44 and last traded at $67.42. Approximately 7,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 630,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

