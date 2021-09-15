Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.13. Approximately 14,036 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 2,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85.

