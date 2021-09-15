Larson Financial Group LLC Has $15.30 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,064,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 156,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 66,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,774. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

