Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the August 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LSRCY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. 20,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,796. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho downgraded Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lasertec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.