Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of LSDAF traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 132. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $151.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.36.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

