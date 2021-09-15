Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 90.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00075600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00127778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00177354 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.74 or 0.07323963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,245.54 or 0.99654291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.89 or 0.00877640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

