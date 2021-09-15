Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 465.2% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BWG opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

