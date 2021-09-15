Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period.

Shares of INFR opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $32.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

