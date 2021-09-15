Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.50

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.50.

LGRVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Legrand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Research analysts predict that Legrand SA will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

