LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of LendingTree worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -221.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

