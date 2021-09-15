Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 20,204 Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 20,204 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $91,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 9th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 100 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $475.00.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $50,932.00.
Shares of CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 42,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.63. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.83.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
