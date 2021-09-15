Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 20,204 Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 20,204 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $91,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 100 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $475.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $50,932.00.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 42,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.63. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.25% of CVD Equipment worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.