Lethean (LTHN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $161.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $684,118.87 and approximately $161.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,135.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.41 or 0.07486017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.76 or 0.00392141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.27 or 0.01359227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00122684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.16 or 0.00575799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.96 or 0.00558754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00326367 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

