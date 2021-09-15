Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $55.44 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,633 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.