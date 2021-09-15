LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by Nomura

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CLSA cut shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

NYSE LPL opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. LG Display has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Research analysts expect that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LG Display by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in LG Display by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.