LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $582.21 Million

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce $582.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $571.96 million to $615.30 million. LHC Group posted sales of $530.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.25.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $169.16 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after acquiring an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LHC Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

