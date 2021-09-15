LHT Reaches Market Cap of $215,559.59 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. LHT has a market capitalization of $215,559.59 and approximately $24.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005469 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012748 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

