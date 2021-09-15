Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

