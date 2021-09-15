Liberum Capital Begins Coverage on Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Investment analysts at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATDRY. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

