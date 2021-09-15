Lido DAO Token (LDO) Hits Market Capitalization of $147.25 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $147.25 million and $235.02 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00012611 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00124603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00188152 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.60 or 0.07369309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,479.44 or 0.99780657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.67 or 0.00888256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

