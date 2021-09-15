LifePro Asset Management Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.23. 10,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,141. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

