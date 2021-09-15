LifePro Asset Management Buys 3,279 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 76,895 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,132,000.

BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.79 on Wednesday. 503,994 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

