LifePro Asset Management Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,419.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $461.66. The company had a trading volume of 42,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

