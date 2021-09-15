LifePro Asset Management Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.40. The company had a trading volume of 45,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,682. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $309.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

