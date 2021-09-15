LifePro Asset Management Invests $6.39 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 242,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,000. Carnival Co. & makes up about 1.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,255,000 after acquiring an additional 380,134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 782,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $6,785,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 95.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,180 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 597,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,758,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

