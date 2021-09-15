LifePro Asset Management Makes New $7.67 Million Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,666,000. Nordstrom accounts for 2.3% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of Nordstrom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 78.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,027. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,659.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.